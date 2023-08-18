CM vs. TD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Canadian Imperial Bank has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Toronto-Dominion Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CM has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.73, while TD has a forward P/E of 10.18. We also note that CM has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64.

Another notable valuation metric for CM is its P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TD has a P/B of 1.45.

These metrics, and several others, help CM earn a Value grade of B, while TD has been given a Value grade of F.

CM stands above TD thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CM is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

