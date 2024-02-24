CM Hospitalar S (BOVESPA:VVEO3) Price Target Decreased by 14.60% to 22.08

The average one-year price target for CM Hospitalar S (BOVESPA:VVEO3) has been revised to 22.08 / share. This is an decrease of 14.60% from the prior estimate of 25.86 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.29% from the latest reported closing price of 8.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in CM Hospitalar S. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVEO3 is 0.20%, an increase of 18.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.07% to 5,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 1,282K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,060K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVEO3 by 19.71% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 691K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVEO3 by 29.36% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVEO3 by 5.48% over the last quarter.

