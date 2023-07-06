CM Hospitalar (BSP:VVEO3) Price Target Increased by 12.60% to 27.45

The average one-year price target for CM Hospitalar (BSP:VVEO3) has been revised to 27.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.60% from the prior estimate of 24.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 30.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.25% from the latest reported closing price of 20.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in CM Hospitalar. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVEO3 is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 11,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,672K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 1,550K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,237K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 887K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVEO3 by 8.91% over the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 782K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.