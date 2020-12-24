CM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/28/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/20, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.46, payable on 1/28/21. As a percentage of CM's recent stock price of $87.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when CM shares open for trading on 12/28/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.45 per share, with $88.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.84.

In Thursday trading, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

