Clydesdale Bank axes 330 jobs after Virgin Money takeover

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's Clydesdale Bank is planning to make around 330 jobs redundant following the takeover of rival mid-size lender Virgin Money last year.

Corrects Reuters Instrument Code

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Clydesdale Bank <CYBGC.L> is planning to make around 330 jobs redundant following the takeover of rival mid-size lender Virgin Money last year.

The lender said in a statement that it was planning to close offices in Edinburgh, Norwich and Leeds.

Union Unite said it was "deeply alarmed" by the plans and would work with members at the lender to press for redeployment to other roles where possible.

Clydesdale earlier on Tuesday told investors it was planning to close its Virgin Money office in Edinburgh earlier than expected to make cost savings.

Clydesdale said the redundancies were part of the bank's plan to reduce its combined headcount following the takeover by around 16%, equivalent to around 1,500 job losses.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com; +44(0)207 542 3330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More