$CLX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker

$CLX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $103,993,785 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CLX:

$CLX Insider Trading Activity

$CLX insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201.
  • PIERRE R BREBER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $546,285

$CLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of $CLX stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/15/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

$CLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $144.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 05/06/2025

