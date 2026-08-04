CLX Q4 Earnings Call Flags Inflation as Share Recovery Builds

The Clorox Company CLX framed fiscal 2027 as a year of better execution but continued pressure. ERP comparisons and GOJO should lift reported growth, while value-seeking consumers, muted categories and elevated costs constrain the underlying outlook.

Adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. Revenues of $1.95 billion also surpassed the $1.91 billion consensus, but management focused on rebuilding share and margins.

The Clorox Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Clorox Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

CLX Outlook Depends on Transitory Lifts

Fiscal 2027 net sales are projected to rise 13% to 14%, including about 9.5 points from GOJO. Organic sales are expected to grow 3.5% to 4.5%, with more than 3.5 points from lapping the prior-year ERP inventory drawdown.

Chair and chief executive officer Linda Rendle said the outlook assumes muted categories and continued value seeking. A slower first quarter should mainly reflect Kingsford and promotional timing, followed by improved trends later in the year.

Chief financial officer Luc Bellet guided adjusted earnings to $5.7 to $6 per share, growth of 3% to 8%. The range includes the ERP comparison benefit.

Clorox Faces a Cost-Heavy First Half

Bellet expects fiscal 2027 inflation above $200 million, more than double the historical range of $75 million to $100 million. The outlook assumes Brent crude averaging about $90 per barrel.

Pressure also spans supplier costs, ocean freight, trucking and other logistics expenses. Bellet expects the inflation impact to be heavier in the first half.

Gross margin is projected at about 42%. Productivity remains the primary offset, with margin recovery expected in the back half but not enough for a full-year recovery.

CLX Balances Pricing With Share Repair

A BNP Paribas analyst questioned whether household categories had lost pricing power. Rendle rejected a structural change, but said Clorox is using targeted pricing after four substantial rounds in the prior inflation cycle.

Glad is taking a regular price increase because of resin exposure. Elsewhere, management is leaning more on revenue growth management, price-pack architecture, promotion and innovation. Bellet confirmed positive pricing and negative volume are embedded in the outlook.

An Evercore ISI analyst asked whether pricing could disrupt share gains. Rendle said Clorox will use improved data to monitor results and adjust where needed, while promotions remain elevated near pre-COVID levels.

Clorox Purell Starts Ahead of Plan

A JPMorgan analyst asked about GOJO’s performance and integration. Rendle said the business exceeded fourth-quarter targets, with integration proceeding as planned and in some areas slightly ahead.

Bellet said GOJO was accretive rather than dilutive in the quarter and should remain accretive to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2027. He expects mid-single-digit growth, rising to mid- to high-single digits as revenue synergies develop.

GOJO also changes the profit mix. Bellet cited about half a point of gross-margin dilution, less than one point of additional SG&A and roughly one point less advertising than the legacy business.

CLX Turns ERP Completion Into a Productivity Test

A TD Cowen analyst asked when the completed ERP program would produce visible benefits. Bellet said Clorox remains in stabilization mode, with broader optimization expected later in fiscal 2027 and into the following year.

Management is seeing better end-to-end data, more responsive demand planning and efficiencies in fulfillment and order-to-cash processes. Greater back-office automation and global business services should follow.

Bellet said comparable SG&A productivity should exceed inflation in fiscal 2027. Larger ERP-enabled savings are weighted toward later periods.

Clorox Keeps Focus on Superiority and Execution

Rendle highlighted share progress in Home Care, Professional and International, along with turnarounds in Glad and Hidden Valley Ranch. Fresh Step remains an early-stage repair effort spanning product, packaging, pricing, e-commerce and back-half innovation.

Management’s closing message centered on improving value superiority, converting ERP investment into productivity, integrating GOJO and restoring profitable growth amid persistent consumer and cost pressure.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Point to Caution

CLX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting unfavorable earnings estimate revisions. Its Value Score is C, Growth Score is F, Momentum Score is B and VGM Score is D, making momentum its strongest current style characteristic.

The B Momentum Score is favorable within that style, but the weak Growth and VGM readings do not offset the Zacks Rank, which favors Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores. The Zacks Rank can change as analyst estimates are revised after the reported results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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