CLX Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Raised FY25 View Drives Stock

Shares of The Clorox Company CLX climbed 3.1% in the after-market trading session on Oct. 30 following its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The improvement was driven by positive sentiment around the company’s recovery from the cyberattack-related headwinds in the prior year. The results also reflect the previous divestiture of the Argentina business.



The company’s sales and earnings per share (EPS) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Backed by the strong results, CLX raised its EPS view for fiscal 2025, improving investor sentiment.



Adjusted EPS of $1.86 increased many-fold from 49 cents in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36. The bottom-line results benefited from improved net sales and cost savings, offset by higher advertising investments.



Net sales of $1.76 billion improved 27% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. This rise can be attributed to higher volume, reflecting the lapping of the cyberattack. Organic sales increased 31% year over year, fueled by double-digit growth across all segments. Top-line growth was further supported by improved shares in most categories and a complete recovery of overall market share.



The gross margin expanded 740 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.8% in the reported quarter, marking the company's eighth consecutive quarter of margin expansion. This growth was driven by substantial cost savings and a comprehensive margin management program, strengthening CLX’s capacity to support growth. Additionally, the company remains on track to fully restore the gross margin by fiscal 2025.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 16.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 0.5%.



Discussion on CLX’s Segments

Sales of the Health and Wellness segment rose 38% year over year to $698 million, beating our estimate of $635 million. The rise was driven by a 38-point increase in volume and a two-point gain from a favorable mix, offset by a two-point impact of higher promotional trade spending. The segment-adjusted EBIT grew 126%, backed by improved sales and cost savings, partly negated by elevated advertising costs.



The Household segment’s sales improved 38% year over year to $447 million. Our model had predicted sales of $399.8 million for the segment. The segments’ sales were mainly driven by 43-point volume growth, offset by a five-point impact of an unfavorable mix and elevated trade promotion spending. Segment-adjusted EBIT rose substantially from the year-ago quarter due to higher sales and cost savings, offset by increased advertising costs.



Sales in the Lifestyle segment rose 40% year over year to $320 million. We expected net sales of $279.4 million for the segment. The benefits of 48 points of improved volume were partly offset by 8 points of headwinds from an unfavorable mix and higher trade promotion spending. Segment-adjusted EBIT rose 247% on improved sales, offset by higher advertising investments.



In the International segment, sales declined 4% year over year to $259 million. We anticipated net sales of $259.2 million for the segment. This drop in sales was led by the divestiture of the Argentina business and a two-point impact of adverse currency rates. Excluding these, organic sales rose 11%, supported by 11 points of volume growth. Segment-adjusted EBIT rose 3% due to volume growth, excluding the Argentina business, partly offset by increased advertising spending.

Clorox's Financial Update

Clorox ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $278 million, long-term debt of $2.5 billion and stockholders’ equity of $60 million, excluding the non-controlling interest of $164 million.

Other Developments in CLX’s Release

Aligning with its strategic priorities, Clorox has completed the sale of its Better Health Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements business to Piping Rock Health Products on Sept. 10, 2024. This divestiture supports Clorox’s focus on core areas and aims to unlock additional shareholder value.

CLX’s Guidance for FY25

Management expects fiscal 2025 net sales to be flat to down 2% from the prior year’s actual. Organic sales are anticipated to increase 3-5%, excluding 2 points of negative impacts of the divestiture of the company's business in Argentina and 3 points from the expected sale of the Better Health VMS business.



The gross margin is expected to improve 100-150 bps, driven by comprehensive margin management efforts, though partially offset by cost inflation and higher trade promotional expenses. Selling and administrative expenses are forecast between 15% and 16% of net sales, indicating a 150-bps impact of strategic investments in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.



Advertising and sales promotion spending is projected to be 11-11.5% of net sales, driven by CLX’s continued commitment to brand investment. The company expects the effective tax rate to be 28% for fiscal 2025. Excluding the impacts of the Better Health VMS sale, CLX expects an adjusted effective tax rate of 24%.



Clorox envisions a GAAP EPS of $5.17-$5.42 compared with the $4.95-$5.20 mentioned earlier. The raised EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 130-141%.



The company projects an adjusted EPS of $6.65-$6.90 versus the $6.55-$6.80 mentioned earlier. The revised adjusted EPS suggests an 8-12% year-over-year increase. Adjusted earnings exclude an estimated 60 cents related to the long-term investment in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements, a loss of 94 cents on the Better Health VMS business divestiture in the fiscal first quarter, and 6 cents of benefit from cyberattack insurance recovery in the same quarter.

