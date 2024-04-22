CLX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.65, changing hands as high as $145.86 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $114.685 per share, with $178.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.12. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

