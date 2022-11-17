CLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.14, changing hands as low as $141.87 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $120.50 per share, with $186.8599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.08. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

