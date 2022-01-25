CLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.61, changing hands as low as $172.51 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $156.23 per share, with $231.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.96. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

