$CLW stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLW stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,219,579 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLW:
$CLW Insider Trading Activity
$CLW insiders have traded $CLW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARI G. MOYES (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,910 shares for an estimated $101,373.
$CLW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CLW stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,887,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,176,436
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,182,158 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,192,843
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 393,572 shares (+1102.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,716,638
- INVESCO LTD. removed 388,279 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,559,065
- UBS GROUP AG added 346,984 shares (+3111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,329,713
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 301,415 shares (+434.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,973,124
- STATE STREET CORP removed 240,982 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,174,034
