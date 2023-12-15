CLVT vs. INFA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Clarivate PLC (CLVT) and Informatica Inc. (INFA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Clarivate PLC is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Informatica Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CLVT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CLVT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.97, while INFA has a forward P/E of 32.77. We also note that CLVT has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. INFA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.57.

Another notable valuation metric for CLVT is its P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, INFA has a P/B of 4.14.

Based on these metrics and many more, CLVT holds a Value grade of B, while INFA has a Value grade of D.

CLVT stands above INFA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CLVT is the superior value option right now.

