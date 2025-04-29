$CLVT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLVT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,726,215 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLVT:
$CLVT Insider Trading Activity
$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023
- JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492
$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 21,326,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,340,753
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 9,691,104 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,230,808
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,676,500 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,996,620
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,897,590 shares (+310.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,959,757
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,206,005 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,366,505
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,639,333 shares (+5363.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,487,811
- ATAIROS PARTNERS GP, INC. added 3,465,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,602,200
$CLVT Government Contracts
We have seen $15,336,108 of award payments to $CLVT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PCT: $6,793,750
- PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND OPINION (PISO) SERVICES - BASE YEAR TASK ORDER AWARD: $3,797,850
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, INITIAL CLASSIFICATION OF PATENT APPLICATIONS SERVICES: $1,675,791
- FULL CLASSIFICATION SERVICES, CLIN 3003 DOCUMENT RECLASSIFICATION: $1,379,904
- WEB OF SCIENCE ACCESS THROUGH DECEMBER 2024: $626,694
