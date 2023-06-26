CLVT or FFIV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both Clarivate PLC (CLVT) and F5 Networks (FFIV). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Clarivate PLC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while F5 Networks has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CLVT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FFIV has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CLVT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.71, while FFIV has a forward P/E of 13.05. We also note that CLVT has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FFIV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47.

Another notable valuation metric for CLVT is its P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FFIV has a P/B of 2.92.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CLVT's Value grade of B and FFIV's Value grade of C.

CLVT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FFIV, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CLVT is the superior option right now.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.