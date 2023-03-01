CLVT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.45, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. Clarivate plc shares are currently trading up about 15.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLVT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.85 per share, with $17.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.71.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of MOND
Institutional Holders of MSOS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.