News & Insights

Stocks

Cluey Ltd Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

November 04, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,000,001 unquoted securities under a new class of options set to expire on October 30, 2029, with an exercise price of $0.04. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. This move is likely aimed at motivating and retaining key talent within the company.

For further insights into AU:CLU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.