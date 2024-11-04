Cluey Ltd Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd has announced the issuance of 5,000,001 unquoted securities under a new class of options set to expire on October 30, 2029, with an exercise price of $0.04. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX. This move is likely aimed at motivating and retaining key talent within the company.

