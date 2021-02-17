Clubhouse faces Indonesia ban if fails to register with authorities - official

Contributor
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Social app Clubhouse has yet to register with authorities in Indonesia and could be banned if it fails to comply with local regulations, a communications ministry official said on Wednesday.

Indonesian regulations compel tech platforms to register as an Electronic System Operator (PSE) in seeking permission to operate. Dedy Permadi, a ministry spokesman, said a ministerial regulation became effective on Nov. 24 and operators have six months from that date to register.

