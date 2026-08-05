CLST's Q2 Earnings Flat Y/Y, Merger Costs and Loan Weakness Hurt

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. CLST have gained 0.3% since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which advanced 6.1% over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has gained 1.5% compared with the 2.4% growth for the broader market, indicating that investors have taken a more measured view of the company's latest results.

Catalyst reported second-quarter 2026 net income of 14 cents per share, which remained flat year over year.

Net interest income rose 5% to $2.6 million from $2.5 million a year earlier, supported by higher interest income. Total interest income increased 3.6% to $3.6 million, while non-interest income edged up 4.9% to $0.4 million. Total non-interest expense climbed 9.3% to $2.4 million, reflecting higher operating costs, including merger-related expenses.

The company’s net income of $0.5 million remained essentially flat year over year.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Total assets increased to $290 million at June 30, 2026, from $273.8 million a year earlier. Deposits rose 7.8% year over year to $196.4 million, while net loans receivable declined 2.7% to $160.6 million. On a linked-quarter basis, total loans decreased 2.9% to $162.8 million, primarily due to lower residential and construction lending, partly offset by growth in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate loans increased 11% from the prior quarter, aided by the conversion of a $5 million construction loan into an amortizing commercial real estate loan, while construction and land loans declined 19%.

Credit quality improved during the quarter. Non-performing assets fell 14% sequentially to $2.3 million, reducing the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets to 0.80% from 0.94%. Non-performing loans declined to 1.43% of total loans from 1.64%. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $2.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, from 1.40% in the prior quarter. Catalyst recorded a $0.1 million reversal of credit losses, compared with a $0.07 million reversal in the first quarter. Net interest margin expanded three basis points sequentially to 3.86%.

Management Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Zanco said that while loan balances declined during the first half of 2026, credit quality remained sound and the company continued to add new deposit customers. He also expressed optimism about Louisiana's economic outlook and highlighted the company's entry into the Southwest Louisiana market following the Lakeside acquisition.

Factors Influencing the Quarter

Quarterly results reflected the impact of merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares, which totaled $0.09 million before taxes, down from $0.1 million in the previous quarter. Higher non-interest expense also reflected increased advertising, marketing, training, education and annual report distribution costs. Deposit growth continued to be driven by high-yield savings accounts, while seasonal declines in public fund deposits reduced average interest-bearing deposit balances and contributed to lower interest expense.

Other Developments

Catalyst completed the acquisition of Lakeside Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Lakeside Bank, on July 14, 2026, expanding its presence into Southwest Louisiana. Management estimated that, following the merger, consolidated shareholders' equity would be approximately $78.7 million, representing about 12.5% of total assets based on June 30, 2026 data. During the quarter, the company also repurchased 24,206 shares at an average price of $16.20 per share under its existing buyback program before pausing repurchases during merger-related due diligence and negotiations.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.