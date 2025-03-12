CLSK Plunges 52% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Cleanspark CLSK shares have plunged 51.7% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s return of 6.2% and the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 5.2%. The underperformance can be attributed to high energy prices and difficulties in scaling its mining operations efficiently.



Cleanspark shares have also underperformed industry peers like Coinbase Global COIN, Finward Bancorp FNWD and Oportun Financial OPRT.



While OPRT and FNWD shares have gained 60.8% and 18.2%, COIN shares have lost 23.8% in the trailing 12-month period.



However, the company is benefiting from Bitcoin’s price surge and improved mining efficiency, driving its 120% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cleanspark, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleanspark, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleanspark, Inc. Quote

Hence, investors should ask this question: Is the dip offers an investment opportunity in CLSK stock?

CLSK Benefits From Efficiency Gains and Fleet Growth

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Cleanspark saw a significant revenue boost due to the surge in Bitcoin prices, with the average price exceeding $83,000 and reaching a peak above $108,000.



Cleanspark’s strong fiscal first-quarter 2025 results were also fueled by its operational efficiency. The company improved its marginal cost per Bitcoin to $34,000, which represented a $2,000 improvement from the previous quarter. This helped to increase its profit margins even when the price of Bitcoin fluctuated.



In the reported quarter, Cleanspark achieved a 16.15 joules per terahash efficiency in its mining fleet by Jan. 31, 2025, making its fleet one of the most efficient in the industry. This lower energy consumption and better performance per unit of electricity helped drive down mining costs, improving margins.



Cleanspark also capitalized on its efficiency by expanding its fleet. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company successfully expanded its fleet, surpassing the 37 exahash target and reaching 39.1 exahash. This expansion in computing power allowed Cleanspark to mine more Bitcoin, further boosting revenues.

CLSK’s 2025 Earnings Estimates Remain Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLSK’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year increase of 323.08%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $899.96 million, indicating a year-over-year surge of 137.48%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

What Should Investors Do With CLSK Stock?

Cleanspark is benefiting from an expanding portfolio. However, Cleanspark’s growth prospects are significantly dependent on Bitcoin’s price movement, which is expected to remain volatile in the near term. This makes CLSK a risky bet.



Fluctuations in Bitcoin prices can significantly impact CLSK’s earnings, asset valuation and cash flow, creating challenges in financial stability, especially during extended periods of declining Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin mining requires continuous investment in infrastructure and technology, which can strain CLSK’s cash flows if Bitcoin prices decline.



Cleanspark carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.