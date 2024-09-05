CLSA Upgrades Coupang (CPNG)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, CLSA upgraded their outlook for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from Hold to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.30% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coupang is $26.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from its latest reported closing price of $23.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang is 28,300MM, an increase of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 0.82%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,434,822K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 349,542K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 171,350K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 67,386K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,865K shares , representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,788K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 51,855K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,926K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

