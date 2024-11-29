CLSA Initiates Coverage of Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2024, CLSA initiated coverage of Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:NEM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $91.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.75 to a high of $126.97. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of $65.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 16,628MM, a decrease of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.50%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.35% to 5,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 7.91% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 911K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 12.31% over the last quarter.

KGIIX - KOPERNIK INTERNATIONAL FUND CLASS I SHARES holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 112.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 45.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.