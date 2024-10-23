CLSA Initiates Coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, CLSA initiated coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.75% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $214.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $272.17. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from its latest reported closing price of $186.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,596MM, an increase of 12.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.25%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 59,393K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,909K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 42.88% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,761K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 28.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 50.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,369K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 29.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,322K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

