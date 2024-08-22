CLSA Downgrades Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0LQ0)

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, CLSA downgraded their outlook for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0LQ0) from Outperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LQ0 is 0.25%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 328,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 17,756K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 15,737K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,078K shares , representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 14,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 98.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 6,561.35% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 13,807K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,019K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 17.39% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 12,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,809K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LQ0 by 4.18% over the last quarter.

