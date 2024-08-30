CLSA Downgrades Baozun (SEHK:9991)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, CLSA downgraded their outlook for Baozun (SEHK:9991) from Outperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baozun is HK$9.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$6.49 to a high of HK$13.31. The average price target represents an increase of 65.00% from its latest reported closing price of HK$5.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun is 9,907MM, an increase of 10.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9991 is 0.00%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9991 by 3.31% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

