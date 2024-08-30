CLSA Downgrades Baozun Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HLU)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, CLSA downgraded their outlook for Baozun Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0HLU) from Outperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.38% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baozun Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 3.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2.51 GBX to a high of 5.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 9,724MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HLU is 0.00%, an increase of 45.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.54% to 15,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,488K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,975K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,566K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,002K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HLU by 39.29% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 938K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HLU by 10.14% over the last quarter.

