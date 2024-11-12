CLS Holdings Executives Acquire Shares in Company Plan

CLS Holdings (GB:CLI) has released an update.

CLS Holdings PLC announced that its CEO Fredrik Widlund and CFO Andrew Kirkman have acquired shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan, purchasing 168 ordinary shares each at 89.1 pence per share, with matching shares awarded for each purchase. This move signals confidence in the company’s prospects by its top executives, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

