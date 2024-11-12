News & Insights

Stocks

CLS Holdings Executives Acquire Shares in Company Plan

November 12, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CLS Holdings (GB:CLI) has released an update.

CLS Holdings PLC announced that its CEO Fredrik Widlund and CFO Andrew Kirkman have acquired shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan, purchasing 168 ordinary shares each at 89.1 pence per share, with matching shares awarded for each purchase. This move signals confidence in the company’s prospects by its top executives, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

For further insights into GB:CLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.