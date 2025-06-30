CLS Holdings CFO Andrew Kirkman Tenders His Resignation

(RTTNews) - CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) announced Monday that Andrew Kirkman, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation to take the role of CFO at another business.

Kirkman has agreed to oversee the Company's half-year results in August and to facilitating a smooth transition to his successor before stepping down later this year.

Kirkman joined CLS as Chief Financial Officer in July 2019. Prior to joining CLS, he was Finance Director at Harworth Group plc for three and a half years. His previous senior financial roles include Finance Director at Viridor, CFO at Balfour Beatty Capital and Global Head of Corporate Finance at Bovis Lend Lease.

The company said the search for a new CFO will start immediately in line with CLS's succession plan, and a further update will be issued when an appropriate successor has been found, together with the expected date of Mr Kirkman's departure.

