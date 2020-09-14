CLS Holdings Acquires Three Properties In Greater London And The South East

(RTTNews) - CLS Holdings (CLI.L), on Monday, announced that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to buy three office properties in Greater London and the South East, for £59.71 million, excluding costs, from Aviva Investors.

The company noted that the portfolio consists of One Church Road, Richmond; Priory Place, Chelmsford; and Kings Court, Leatherhead.

One Church Road is located adjacent to Richmond Station, providing fast access to several commuter hubs including Clapham Junction and London Waterloo, and benefits from car parking and bike storage spaces. The 46,995 sq. ft office building is multi-let to four tenants.

Priory Place is a 41,036 sq. ft building located in the centre of Chelmsford, the principal commercial town in Essex. And, Kings Court is located in central Leatherhead, an eight-minute walk from the station, with a direct train line to London Waterloo and London Victoria stations and comprises 30,759 sq. ft of office space.

