$CLRO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLRO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,896,926 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLRO:
$CLRO Insider Trading Activity
$CLRO insiders have traded $CLRO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD D BAGLEY purchased 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000
$CLRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CLRO stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 180,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,832
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 48,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,315
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 24,718 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,339
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 18,086 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,195
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 14,759 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,547
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $990
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 500 shares (+0.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $391
