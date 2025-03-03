$CLRO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLRO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,896,926 of trading volume.

$CLRO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLRO:

$CLRO insiders have traded $CLRO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD D BAGLEY purchased 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

$CLRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CLRO stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

