$CLRB stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLRB stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,299,336 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLRB:
$CLRB Insider Trading Activity
$CLRB insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $8,400
$CLRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CLRB stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,671,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,097,793
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,197,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $956,020
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,712,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $811,020
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 545,033 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,848
- UBS GROUP AG added 544,153 shares (+144.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,571
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 343,258 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,229
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 215,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,789
