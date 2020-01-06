CLR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.08, changing hands as high as $36.20 per share. Continental Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.26 per share, with $52.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.