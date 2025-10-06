CLPT Expands Into Robotic System Supporting Cell and Gene Therapies

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT recently unveiled the development of its proprietary Robotic Neuro-Navigation System, a move that positions the company to contribute to robotics, neurosurgery, and advanced drug delivery. By integrating its established neuro-navigation software with the FDA-cleared KUKA LBR Med robotic arm, the company seeks to enhance precision and flexibility in minimally invasive cranial procedures.

Strategic Fit for Cell and Gene Therapy Launches

The new platform is designed to address a pressing need among biopharma partners preparing for the commercialization of cell and gene therapies. These therapies often require complex delivery into the brain, where consistency and reproducibility of surgical technique are paramount. ClearPoint’s approach combines its existing MRI and iCT-guided techniques with robotic assistance, providing physicians with multiple standardized execution paths through a single planning module. This hybrid model aims to ensure both flexibility for surgeons and uniformity across procedures — critical factors for regulatory approval and large-scale adoption.

Likely Share Price Movement

Shares of ClearPoint have surged 78% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 6.8%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 15.2% in the period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ClearPoint’s unveiling of its robotic drug delivery system is likely to generate positive investor sentiment, reflecting its strategic positioning in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy market. While near-term gains may be modest pending regulatory approvals, the innovation strengthens long-term growth prospects, potentially supporting sustained upward momentum in share price.

Leveraging Partnerships to Reduce Risk

Unlike earlier generations of surgical robotics, ClearPoint has opted not to build hardware from scratch. Instead, it leverages KUKA’s proven robotic arm while focusing its expertise on neuro-navigation software. This strategy reduces development risk, accelerates timelines, and controls costs, allowing the company to bring its solution closer to market as neurotherapies near FDA approval.

Market Potential and Commercial Readiness

With global collaborations across academic centers, biopharma firms, and CROs, ClearPoint is already embedded in the neuro-therapeutics ecosystem. The addition of robotic navigation expands its portfolio at a critical moment, when treatment centers are being established in preparation for upcoming commercial launches. While regulatory clearance is still pending, the initiative underscores ClearPoint’s intent to be the preferred partner for cell and gene therapy delivery, potentially driving significant long-term revenue growth.

Earlier Update

ClearPoint Neuro has secured FDA 510(k) clearance to expand its Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System for use with 1.5T MRI scanners, in addition to the previously cleared 3T systems. This development substantially broadens the company’s addressable market, as 1.5T scanners account for about 60% of U.S. clinical use and over 70% of global installations.

The clearance strengthens ClearPoint’s growth strategy, enabling access to hospitals that lacked 3T MRI capability, and potentially accelerating adoption of its minimally invasive laser therapy. Prism procedures, which mimic drug delivery techniques, also create a training foundation for future cell and gene therapy applications — an area viewed as ClearPoint’s long-term value driver.

