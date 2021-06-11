CLPS Incorporation's (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CLPS Incorporation's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CLPS Incorporation is:

15% = US$5.7m ÷ US$37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CLPS Incorporation's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, CLPS Incorporation seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This certainly adds some context to CLPS Incorporation's moderate 8.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that CLPS Incorporation's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGM:CLPS Past Earnings Growth June 11th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CLPS Incorporation is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CLPS Incorporation Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with CLPS Incorporation's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for CLPS Incorporation visit our risks dashboard for free.

