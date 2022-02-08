CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over CLPS Incorporation's (NASDAQ:CLPS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CLPS Incorporation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$8.4m ÷ (US$83m - US$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, CLPS Incorporation has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

NasdaqGM:CLPS Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CLPS Incorporation's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CLPS Incorporation's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CLPS Incorporation Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 1,318% more capital into its operations. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CLPS Incorporation has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 28% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, CLPS Incorporation has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Despite these impressive fundamentals, the stock has collapsed 85% over the last three years, so there is likely other factors affecting the company's future prospects. In any case, we like the underlying trends and would look further into this stock.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for CLPS Incorporation (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

