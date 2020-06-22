CLP Power raises US$1bn from dual-trancher

HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - CLP Power Hong Kong has raised US$1bn from a Reg S dual-tranche bond offering.

A US$750m 2.125% 10-year portion priced at 98.612 to yield 2.281% or Treasuries plus 160bp, inside initial guidance of plus 210bp area.

A US$250m 2.5% 15-year piece priced at 98.998 to yield 2.581% or Treasuries plus 190bp, the tight end of the final guidance of plus 190bp–195bp. The tranche was added when final guidance was announced.

CLP Power Hong Kong Financing is the issuer and CLP Power Hong Kong is the guarantor.

The senior unsecured notes are rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), in line with the guarantor.

The bonds will be drawn from the issuer's guaranteed US$4.5bn MTN programme.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

ANZ, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC (B&D), JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and MUFG were joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The Hong Kong utility is a wholly owned principal subsidiary of CLP Holdings.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

