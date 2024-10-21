News & Insights

CLP Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 21, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Kung Yeung Yun Chi Ann as an Independent Non-executive Director, enhancing its board’s diversity and expertise. Effective from October 22, 2024, she will also serve on the Audit & Risk and Finance & General Committees. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to strengthening its governance and strategic oversight.

