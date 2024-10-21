CLP Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointment

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Kung Yeung Yun Chi Ann as an Independent Non-executive Director, enhancing its board’s diversity and expertise. Effective from October 22, 2024, she will also serve on the Audit & Risk and Finance & General Committees. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to strengthening its governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:0002 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.