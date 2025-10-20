Markets

CLP Holdings Reports Lower Hong Kong Electricity Sales; Declares Third Interim Dividend

October 20, 2025 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY.PK), Monday reported a 1.8 percent year-on-year drop in Hong Kong electricity sales to 27,456 GWh for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, mainly due to lower average temperatures.

While sales in other industries, like manufacturing and residential, decreased by 3.4 and 4 percent, respectively, data center sales increased by 6 percent.

As unchanged from the previous year, the company announced a third interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, which will be paid to shareholders listed on file as of December 4, 2025, on December 15, 2025.

With CLP continuing to invest in battery storage, smart metering, and renewable energy projects, operations in mainland China, Australia, India, and other regions stayed steady.

CLP Holdings closed trading at HK$66.350, up HK$0.100 or 0.15 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.