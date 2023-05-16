CLP Holdings (CLPHF) Declares $0.63 Dividend

CLP Holdings said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 36.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLP Holdings. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 10.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPHF is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 171,768K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.32% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLP Holdings is 8.40. The forecasts range from a low of 6.34 to a high of $11.33. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from its latest reported closing price of 6.87.

The projected annual revenue for CLP Holdings is 86,877MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,893K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPHF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,218K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPHF by 16.65% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 9,862K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 9,470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,186K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPHF by 2.75% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 8,788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,923K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPHF by 5.57% over the last quarter.

