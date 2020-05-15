Clovis Oncology's Rubraca gets U.S. FDA approval for prostate cancer

May 15 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug Rubraca for the treatment of adult patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer, whose tumors have a genetic mutation.

The approval is for the drug's use in patients whose tumors have a mutation called BRCA, and whose disease had advanced despite prior rounds of chemotherapy, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

