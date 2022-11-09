Markets
Clovis Oncology Tanks On Possible Bankruptcy Filing

November 09, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) shares are sliding more than 71 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company hinted about filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The biopharma company commercializing anti-cancer agents said its ability to raise capital is severely limited.

The company estimates that it requires significant cash resources to execute business plans and must raise additional capital in the near term in order to fund the operating plan and to continue as a going concern beyond January 2023.

The company stated, "It appears increasingly unlikely that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms or at all outside of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process."

Further Clovis said it is in active discussions on a potential sub-licensing arrangement for Rubraca outside the US. Regulatory uncertainty around the ability to obtain a more competitive label for Rubraca has made it more difficult to reach an agreement on financial terms.

Currently, shares are at $0.28, down 70.51 percent from the previous close of $0.98 on a volume of 19,290,934.

