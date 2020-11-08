Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

It's been a mediocre week for Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shareholders, with the stock dropping 14% to US$4.26 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. The results weren't stellar - revenue fell 9.1% short of analyst estimates at US$39m, although statutory losses were a relative bright spot. The per-share loss was US$0.89, 11% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CLVS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Clovis Oncology's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$212.7m in 2021. This would be a major 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 47% to US$2.65. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$235.2m and US$2.67 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 17% to US$7.20, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Clovis Oncology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Clovis Oncology's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 33%, compared to a historical growth rate of 48% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Clovis Oncology is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Clovis Oncology's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Clovis Oncology's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Clovis Oncology analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clovis Oncology (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

