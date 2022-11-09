US Markets
Clovis Oncology flags possible bankruptcy in 'very near term'

November 09, 2022 — 08:44 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Clovis Oncology CLVS.O said on Wednesday it was likely to file for bankruptcy "in the very near term", as the company struggles to sell its cancer drug Rubraca.

Rubraca sales have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a smaller number of patient visits and diagnoses in the last two years, Clovis said.

Colorado-based Clovis had a market capitalization of $141.59 million as of Tuesday's closing.

The company also cited the U.S. and European health regulators' increased focus on data showing drugs help extend the survival in ovarian cancer patients, which has led to the withdrawal of some cancer drugs.

"It appears increasingly unlikely that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms or at all outside of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process," Clovis said in a filing.

