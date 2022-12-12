Clovis Oncology Files For Chapter 11 Protection; Agrees To Sell FAP-2286 To Novartis

(RTTNews) - Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Monday announced that certain of its subsidiaries have initiated Chapter 11 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and plan to sell assets through a court-supervised sales process.

For the Chapter 11 proceeding, Clovis has received a liquidity commitment of up to $75 million in a multi-draw DIP financing facility.

Prior to the Chapter 11 filing, the Company entered into a 'stalking horse' purchase and assignment agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG to acquire substantially all of the rights of the Company to its pipeline clinical candidate, FAP-2286. As per the agreement, the company will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and up to an additional $333.75 million, with a regulatory milestone and $297 million in later sales milestones.

Clovis said it is in discussions with a number of interested parties with respect to a potential sale of one or more of its other assets.

