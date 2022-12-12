Markets
CLVS

Clovis Oncology Files For Chapter 11 Protection; Agrees To Sell FAP-2286 To Novartis

December 12, 2022 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Monday announced that certain of its subsidiaries have initiated Chapter 11 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and plan to sell assets through a court-supervised sales process.

For the Chapter 11 proceeding, Clovis has received a liquidity commitment of up to $75 million in a multi-draw DIP financing facility.

Prior to the Chapter 11 filing, the Company entered into a 'stalking horse' purchase and assignment agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG to acquire substantially all of the rights of the Company to its pipeline clinical candidate, FAP-2286. As per the agreement, the company will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and up to an additional $333.75 million, with a regulatory milestone and $297 million in later sales milestones.

Clovis said it is in discussions with a number of interested parties with respect to a potential sale of one or more of its other assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.