Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Moves -1.59%: What You Should Know

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) closed at $6.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 5.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 36.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 13.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLVS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CLVS to post earnings of -$1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.80 million, up 29.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.67 per share and revenue of $197.82 million, which would represent changes of +37.15% and +38.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLVS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. CLVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.