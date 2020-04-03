Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) closed at $6.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 26.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 10.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CLVS to post earnings of -$1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.80 million, up 29.22% from the year-ago period.

CLVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.67 per share and revenue of $197.82 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.15% and +38.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLVS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

