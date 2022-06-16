Clovis (CLVS) Up 19.4% on Upbeat Data From Solid Tumor Study

Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rallied 19.4% on Jun 15 after management reported initial data from the phase I/II LuMIERE study on FAP-2286, which demonstrates preliminary evidence of activity as a treatment and imaging agent across a wide range of solid tumors.

Data from the first two dose cohorts of the phase I portion of the LuMIERE study showed that nine patients treated with FAP-2286, labelled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286) demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging evidence of activity. A confirmed partial response was also reported in one heavily pre-treated patient who completed six administrations of 177Lu-FAP-2286. In fact, no serious adverse event was observed in the study participants who were treated with 177Lu-FAP-2286.

Management plans to use the data from the phase I portion to determine the recommended dose and schedule in the phase II portion of the LuMIERE study. Clovis plans to start the phase II portion later this year.

The phase I/II LuMIERE study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, dosimetry and preliminary antitumor activity of FAP-2286 for treating solid tumors. CLVS is currently enrolling participants in the third dose cohort of this study.

An investigator initiated phase I study is also evaluating the safety and tumor uptake of FAP-2286 labeled with gallium-68 (68Ga-FAP-2286) as a novel imaging agent to identify metastatic cancer in patients with solid tumors. Clovis plans to use data from the study to begin phase II expansion cohorts for the treatment of multiple tumors by fourth-quarter 2022.

FAP-2286 is the lead candidate in Clovis’ targeted radionuclide therapy development program. Per management, the candidate is also the first peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) and imaging agent targeting fibroblast activation protein (FAP) to enter clinical development. FAP is a promising theranostic target with expression across many types of solid tumors.

Per management, this initial data supports Clovis’ hypothesis that FAP-2286 not only targets the tumor but also avoids off-target tissues. This data supports the potential clinical utility of the candidate to treat advanced solid tumors.

