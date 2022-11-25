Clovis (CLVS) Stock Down 50% in the Past 6 Months: Here's Why

Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s CLVS shares have plunged 49.6% in the past six months against the industry’s 3% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The primary reason for the share price decline is Clovis’ announcement that it will not have sufficient liquidity to maintain its operations beyond January 2023 based on current cash and cash equivalents and revenue estimates from its sole-marketed drug, Rubraca.

The company announced this along with its third-quarter 2022 results. Per management, Clovis has been facing several regulatory setbacks for its cancer drug Rubraca. These setbacks have impacted current revenues and the commercial potential of Rubraca.

Rubraca is currently approved in the United States and Europe as a second-line maintenance treatment for recurrent ovarian cancer in patients who respond (completely or partially) to platinum-based chemotherapy. Rubraca is also approved in the United States under the accelerated pathway as monotherapy for treating BRCA-mutant metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The drug was also approved in the United States and Europe in the third or later-line setting in ovarian cancer. However, the company has voluntarily withdrawn approval for this indication in both markets. While the approval in the United States was withdrawn with effect from June 2022, it was also withdrawn in Europe from September 2022. The decision to withdraw is based on data from the ARIEL4 post-marketing study, which linked Rubraca to an increased risk of death.

Through a SEC filing in May 2022, Clovis announced that it had discussed the path with the FDA for the label expansion of Rubraca as a first-line ovarian cancer maintenance treatment. However, the regulatory body recommended the company not to submit a regulatory filing until the overall survival (OS) data is at least 50% mature. At the time, management believed that the data was only 25% mature and would take approximately two years to reach the intended maturity.

Though Clovis submitted an sNDA in this regard in September 2022 and went against the FDA’s recommendation for OS data maturity, the regulatory authority will consider OS data from other clinical studies evaluating Rubraca. The FDA also plans to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the data supporting this label expansion.

Due to these factors highlighting the uncertain market potential of Rubraca, Clovis is also facing continuing challenges in raising additional capital. The company has also been unable to secure a strategic collaboration for its peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy (PTRT) and imaging agent candidate, FAP-2286, which is being evaluated in an early-stage study for multiple tumor types.

In the first nine months of 2022, sales of Rubraca were $97 million, down 14% year over year.

A PARP inhibitor, Rubraca also faces stiff competition from Lynparza, another PARP inhibitor jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK.

AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza is approved for four cancer types, namely ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers, in various patient populations. Merck and AstraZeneca are evaluating Lynparza across a range of tumor types.

In the first nine months of 2022, Lynparza generated product sales of $1.95 billion for AstraZeneca and alliance revenues of $825 million for Merck.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. Price

Clovis Oncology, Inc. price | Clovis Oncology, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Clovis currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked stock in the overall healthcare sector is Angion Biomedica ANGN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Angion Biomedica’s 2022 loss per share have narrowed from $1.64 to $1.54. During the same period, the loss estimates per share for 2023 have narrowed from $1.54 to $1.48. Shares of Angion Biomedica have plunged 70.7% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of Angion Biomedica beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark just once, witnessing a surprise of 66.42%, on average. In the last reported quarter, ANGN delivered an earnings surprise of 41.67%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.