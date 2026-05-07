BioTech
CLOV

Clover Records 62% Revenue Growth In Q1; Reiterates 2026 Outlook

May 07, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), a physician-enabling technology company, on Wednesday reported first quarter financial results, and provided an outlook for 2026.

Q1 2026:

Clover recorded net revenues of $749.2 million in Q1 2026, 62.1% higher than the $462.3 million reported a year ago.

The company showed a positive generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) net income at $27 million, an improvement of $29 million from the prior year.

Net losses were $27.3 million, while in Q1 2025, losses were $1.3 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $40.3 million in the first quarter, 56.2% higher than the EBITDA of $25.8 million in the previous year.

Consolidated gross profits were at $160 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities held by the company on March 31, 2026, amounted to $418.2 million.

The average Medicare advantage membership saw a growth of 51% from 101,959 in Q1 2025, to 155,773 in Q1 2026.

2026 Outlook:

The company reiterated its outlook for 2026, setting a revenue growth of 49%, to reach $2.81 billion - $2.92 billion, considerably higher than the full-year revenue of $1.92 billion in 2025.

GAAP net income is set at $0-$20 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to reach $50 million to $70 million, compared to $21.7 million in 2025.

Consolidated gross profits are forecast at $470 million to $510 million, compared to $355.9 million in 2025.

Average Medicare advantage membership is expected to grow by 46% to reach 154,000- 158,000.

CLOV is trading at $2.85, up 6.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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