Clover Heath Sees 53% Surge In Medicare Advantage Membership, Eyes First GAAP Profit In 2026

(RTTNews) - Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) reported a 53% year-over-year growth in Medicare Advantage membership during the 2026 Annual Enrolment Period (AEP), increasing its total membership to approximately 153,000 as of January 1, 2026.

The company also stated it expects to achieve its first-ever full-year GAAP net income profitability in 2026.

Membership Growth and Market Position

The surge in membership was driven by disciplined expansion in core markets, strong retention of returning members, and improved cohort economics. Clover highlighted that nearly 97% of its members are enrolled in its flagship PPO plan, which ranks highly on national HEDIS quality metrics.

The company believes this growth establishes a strong foundation for compounding earnings and margin expansion going forward.

Technology and Care Model

Clover continues to leverage its AI-powered Clover Assistant platform to support physicians and improve clinical outcomes. The company emphasized that its technology-enabled care model is central to delivering industry-leading clinical quality and cost efficiency for members.

Financial Outlook

Management projects that the combination of membership growth, retention, and improved economics will enable Clover to reach profitability in 2026. The milestone would mark a significant turnaround for the company, which has historically reported net losses since going public.

CLOV has traded between $2.12 and $4.87 over the past year and is currently trading at $2.82, up 11.63%.

